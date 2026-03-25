Destruction of Ukraine’s cultural heritage is blow to our shared humanity, — OSCE

The OSCE commented on the Russian attack on Lviv, emphasizing that it will demand that those responsible be held accountable.

According to Censor.NET, the President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, Pere Juan Pons Sampietro, wrote about this on social media.

A blow to humanity

"The destruction of Ukraine’s cultural heritage amid Russian aggression is a blow to our identity and our shared humanity. As Chairperson of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, I will keep this issue at the center of our agenda, seek to hold those responsible to account, and ensure that this is reflected in the Hague Declaration," the post reads.

See more: Russian attack on Lviv: 26 injured, dozens of buildings and architectural landmark damaged. PHOTOS

Russian Federation's attack on the Lviv region