Destruction of Ukraine’s cultural heritage is blow to our shared humanity, — OSCE
The OSCE commented on the Russian attack on Lviv, emphasizing that it will demand that those responsible be held accountable.
According to Censor.NET, the President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, Pere Juan Pons Sampietro, wrote about this on social media.
A blow to humanity
"The destruction of Ukraine’s cultural heritage amid Russian aggression is a blow to our identity and our shared humanity. As Chairperson of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, I will keep this issue at the center of our agenda, seek to hold those responsible to account, and ensure that this is reflected in the Hague Declaration," the post reads.
Russian Federation's attack on the Lviv region
- According to the head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration, Maksym Kozytskyi, 32 people were injured in the attack. The mayor of Lviv, Andrii Sadovyi, specified that 26 of the injured are currently being treated in city hospitals.
- The Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the Russian drone attack on the central part of Lviv, which damaged UNESCO World Heritage sites.
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