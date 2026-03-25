€10 million for counter-UAV and electronic warfare technologies – Ukraine and NATO have launched UNITE defence innovation competition — BRAVE NATO

Ukraine and NATO have launched the first competition under the UNITE—BRAVE NATO program, which aims to develop joint defense solutions between Ukrainian companies and companies from NATO member countries.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press office of the Ministry of Defense.

The first stage of the competition is matchmaking—that is, establishing B2B partnerships between companies from Ukraine and NATO member states for the subsequent development of joint technological products for the Ukrainian battlefield.

"On the Ukrainian side, the program is coordinated by the Brave1 defense innovation cluster. To ensure effective collaboration, a dedicated feature has been created on the Brave1 portal, which is accessible after registration and verification," said Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov.

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The themes of the first competition cover countermeasures against enemy UAVs and air defense systems:

active defense systems against FPV drones;

countermeasures against Shahed-class drones;

strengthening signals intelligence (SIGINT) and electromagnetic technologies;

the development of autonomous guidance systems;

platforms for high-altitude flights.

The budget for the first call for proposals is €10 million. Up to €1 million is allocated for each joint project, with a cap of €500,000.

The winners are scheduled to be announced in the summer of 2026.

You can register to participate in the contest on the Brave1 portal.