Russian strike o monastery in Lviv: UNESCO is "deeply concerned" and ready to assist with assessment and emergency measures

UNESCO has expressed "deep concern" over the Russian attack on Lviv, during which the Bernardine Monastery was damaged.

This is mentioned in a UNESCO statement on the social media platform X, according to Censor.NET.

Deeply concerned

"UNESCO is deeply concerned about the strikes on March 24 that hit a building on the grounds of the Bernardine Monastery, which is part of the 'Lviv—Historic Center' World Heritage Site," the statement reads.

UNESCO also notes that cultural property is protected under the 1954 Hague Convention and the 1972 Convention Concerning the Protection of the World Cultural and Natural Heritage. All parties must protect cultural heritage and refrain from any actions that cause damage to cultural property.

I am ready to offer my support

"UNESCO is ready to assist the authorities in conducting assessments, implementing protective measures, and providing emergency aid," the organization added.

Read more: Destruction of Ukraine’s cultural heritage is blow to our shared humanity, — OSCE

Russian Federation's attack on the Lviv region