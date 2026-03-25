Russia is attacking Ukraine with strike drones, — Air Force

Russian forces continue to launch attacks on Ukrainian territory using strike drones.

This information comes from Censor.NET, citing data from the Ukrainian Air Force.

Movement of enemy drones

At 6:19 p.m. – UAV in the eastern Chernihiv region, heading southwest.

At 6:34 p.m. – A UAV from the Black Sea heading toward the Mykolaiv region (Ochakiv).

At 7:08 p.m. – The Ukrainian Air Force reports UAV activity:

Passing the village of Berezanka in the Mykolaiv region, heading north.

In the southern part of the Chernihiv region, heading south.

From the Black Sea toward the Odesa and Mykolaiv regions.

Throughout the day on March 25, Russian forces attacked the Nikopol, Kamianske, and Kryvyi Rih districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 30 times using drones and artillery, resulting in injuries.

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