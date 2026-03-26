Air defense destroyed 130 enemy UAVs out of 153, - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS

On the night of March 26, the Russians attacked Ukraine with 153 UAVs of the Shahed, Gerberas, Italmas, and other types. About 100 of them were Shaheds.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Ukrainian Air Force.

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The air attack was repelled by the Ukrainian Air Force, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 8:00 a.m., air defenses have shot down or neutralized 130 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerber, Italmas, and other types in the north, south, and east of the country.

Sixteen strike UAVs were recorded striking 11 locations, and debris from downed UAVs was found at five locations.

See more: Nearly 1,000 "Shaheds" in 24 hours: air defense neutralized 541 drones during day – Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS