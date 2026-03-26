Russian troops remain in Kupiansk: Ukrainian Armed Forces refute Russian fake news

Russian reports claiming the complete "elimination" of units in Kupiansk do not correspond to reality.

According to Censor.NET, Lieutenant Colonel Viktor Trehubov, spokesperson for the Joint Forces Operation, stated this in an exclusive comment to ArmyInform.

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"According to intelligence reports, we have consistently received information that there are likely still several dozen Russian troops scattered throughout the city. There are usually between six and eight active call signs there. However, according to intelligence reports, a certain number of Russians—about a platoon, perhaps a company—are scattered throughout Kupiansk," he said.

Trehubov also noted that reports by Russian bloggers claiming the complete elimination of all Russian servicemen in the city are not true.

"I was surprised when the Russian bloggers started singing their dirges, deciding to bury the Russians in the city. I contacted the operation command and found out that they had buried the Russians far too soon.

There are still Russian soldiers at the hospital site. There are indeed a few of them still in the basement, and it has been clearly confirmed that they are still trying to hold out there. Those who wanted to surrender have already done so, but there are still a few desperate men sitting in the basement," the Joint Forces Operation spokesperson said.

Trehubov suggested that enemy bloggers might have "buried" their own soldiers prematurely because they consider them effectively doomed.

In his assessment, this is due to the fact that a rescue operation for these soldiers is physically impossible for the enemy.

Read more: Tactical situation allows us to completely halt enemy on approaches to Sloviansk-Kramatorsk, – Butusov

"Why did the Russians bury them in advance? It seems to me that it makes things easier for them. First, there are airstrikes hitting the city directly right now. Second, it’s easier to explain that they’ve already been buried, so there’s no need to rescue them.

I think the Russians are simply trying to avoid a situation where there would be an outcry like: ‘Our guys are dying, let’s get them out.’ No one will be able to pull them out anyway, so they buried the Russians in Kupiansk in advance," explained Trehubov.

What preceded it?

Last week, Russian Z-blogger Romanov claimed that all the occupiers surrounded in Kupiansk had been killed.

Earlier reports indicated that nearly two dozen Russian soldiers had been effectively surrounded in Kupiansk for almost three months. Supplies to them can only be delivered by air.

Watch more: Minus 13 pieces of equipment and 18 occupiers: fighters from 14th Separate Mechanised Brigade repelled assault in Kupiansk direction. VIDEO