Russia is not winning war. Support for Ukraine must be stepped up – Starmer

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has said that support for Ukraine must be stepped up and dismissed claims that Russia is winning the war.

Censor.NET reports that The Guardian wrote about this.

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Starmer said Western countries must continue to increase support for Ukraine, including through further measures against Russia’s so-called shadow fleet. He stressed that such steps are a "really important item on the agenda" and must remain a priority for allies.

He also underscored the need for sustained pressure on Vladimir Putin, as well as the importance of changing the international information narrative around the war.

"The reality on the ground is that Ukraine is holding firm. In recent weeks, they have retaken territory and are inflicting huge losses on the invaders. So whatever Putin may tell himself, after four years, the truth is that Russia is not winning. They will not win. And they must stop blocking the path to a just and lasting peace," Starmer stressed.

Background

Defence Secretary John Healey said efforts to restrict funding for Russia’s war against Ukraine would be doubled. He stressed that the UK and its allies have already stopped 200 out of nearly 600 vessels from sailing.

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