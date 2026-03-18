Zelenskyy called on Trump and Starmer for dialogue after tensions over Iran: I really want you to meet

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appealed to the U.S. leader and the British prime minister to organize talks and find common ground following critical remarks from Washington regarding London’s reluctance to join the war in Iran.

The President of Ukraine made these remarks in an interview with the BBC following talks with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, according to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform.

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What does Zelenskyy say?

"I can't tell him (Trump—Ed.) what to do. Kir is a smart and really cool partner. Absolutely," Zelenskyy said.

He noted that everyone expresses their emotions differently.

"I think Kir is in touch with President Trump. He might meet with him, and he might reset the relationship—that kind of thing happens," the president said, adding that he doesn't see a problem with that, since "your history is stronger than the emotions of two or three people."

Read more: US produces about 800 Patriot missiles per year. In first days in Middle East, 803 missiles were used, - Zelenskyy

According to Zelenskyy, he "would very much like President Trump to meet with Starmer… so that they can reach a common position."

What happened before?

As reported, the Ukrainian president also said that he has a "very bad feeling" about the impact of the conflict in the Middle East on the war in Ukraine, as negotiations to end the Russian war are constantly being postponed. "There is one reason—the war in Iran," the president noted.

Recently, U.S. President Trump criticized British Prime Minister Starmer, stating that the United Kingdom was late in deploying aircraft carriers to the Middle East.

In addition, Trump, criticizing Starmer, said that he is no Winston Churchill

It was previously reported that the UK is preparing the aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales for a possible deployment to the Middle East.

Trump had previously stated that the prime minister’s refusal to allow the use of bases on the Chagos Islands was inconsistent with the traditional level of cooperation between the two countries.

London eventually agreed to grant the United States access to Diego Garcia, but only for specific and limited defense purposes.

According to Starmer, the United Kingdom has learned its lessons from the Iraq War. He said that any action taken by London must be based on international law and a clearly defined plan.

Starmer emphasized that London deliberately chose not to join the initial strikes by the U.S. and Israel against Iran. According to him, the United Kingdom considers a diplomatic resolution and Tehran’s abandonment of its nuclear ambitions to be a priority.

Read more: Zelenskyy wanted to give Trump iPad showing situation on front, but he didn’t come to conference, - FT