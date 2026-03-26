Ukrainian drone units and infantry are operating in isolation. This gives the Russians advantage, - Filatov, commander of 1st SAR

The main challenges facing the Defense Forces in the south are the invaders’ superiority in infantry and their more effective use of drones.

Dmytro Filatov (Perun), commander of the 1st Dmytro Kotsiubailo SAR, told Channel 24 about this, according to Censor.NET.

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According to the commander, this is precisely what is allowing the Russians to advance in certain areas. At the same time, the decentralized command structure for unmanned systems and infantry is weakening Ukrainian forces.

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"We need to develop the UAV component at the corps level and coordinate its interaction with the infantry, focusing not on e-points but on achieving a common goal.

And the Unmanned Systems Forces should focus on striking deep behind enemy lines, which, incidentally, is what they are currently trying to do," Filatov explained.

The commander noted that thanks to these efforts, Ukrainian forces have destroyed a large number of the enemy’s air defense systems. Now this approach must be consolidated, and the task of supporting the infantry must be delegated to the corps level.

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