Nine more media services of aggressor state banned in Ukraine

Another nine Russian media services have been banned in Ukraine.

Censor.NET reports that this was announced by the National Council of Ukraine on Television and Radio Broadcasting.

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The services in question are Coocha, myru, Ontvtime.tv, RusTV, Tas-ix TV, GlavTV, "Russkoye televideniye onlayn", "Smotret online TV" and "Telekanaly".

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Reasons for the blocking

According to the regulator, these resources are fully or predominantly targeted at Russia’s territory and audience.

During monitoring, the regulator recorded the use of Russian as the default interface language, access to media banned in Ukraine, and the distribution of content featuring persons included on the list of those posing a threat to national security.

Read more: Ukraine has terminated 116 agreements with Russia, Belarus and CIS, - Sybiha

Banned content and advertising

The regulator also found films banned from screening in Ukraine, as well as advertising aimed at the audience of the aggressor state.

Further steps

Within three working days, the National Council will inform the профильний regulator in the field of electronic communications about restricting access to these websites.

There are currently 70 Russian services on the banned list.

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