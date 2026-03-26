All NATO countries reached 2% of GDP on defense for first time in 2025

In 2025, all NATO member states increased defense spending and for the first time reached or exceeded the target level of defense expenditure of 2% of GDP. This marked a historic achievement for the Alliance.

This is stated in the annual report by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, Censor.NET reports.

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Increase in defense spending

The total defense spending of NATO’s 32 member states reached $1.4 trillion in 2025, up 6% from 2024.

At the same time, European countries and Canada increased their defense spending by 19% from 2024 to 2025, to $574 billion.

Read more: Spanish Prime Minister Sánchez opposes Trump’s demand to increase defense spending to 5% of GDP

The smallest share of GDP spent on defense last year was 2%, by Spain, Portugal, Albania, Belgium, and Canada. The highest figure was recorded by Poland at 4.3% of GDP.

Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, and Denmark also exceeded the 3% level.

Rutte said that European NATO allies and Canada had previously relied heavily on the United States on security matters, but were now investing more actively in their own defense. According to him, this strengthens NATO and enhances its capabilities.

The Secretary General added that sustaining this trend would remain one of the Alliance’s key tasks. The upcoming NATO summit in Ankara in July this year is expected to help build on these results.

Read more: NATO does not rule out Russian attack by 2029

Background

It should be noted that in 2025, under pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump, NATO countries agreed to raise the target level of defense spending to 5% of GDP by 2035.