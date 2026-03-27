Ukraine may run out of money for war by June, - Bloomberg

For the past two months, Ukraine has been at risk of running out of funds for the war, as a confluence of factors is jeopardizing tens of billions of euros in aid from key donors.

This is reported in a Bloomberg article, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

Ukrainian and foreign officials say that Kyiv currently has enough funds to cover its expenses only through June.

What is the reason?

A series of recent setbacks—from Hungary’s veto of a 90-billion-euro loan from the European Union to the dispute over the latest International Monetary Fund aid package and the weakening of NATO’s initiative a7> arms supply initiative—has significantly narrowed Ukraine’s room for maneuver.

In an interview with Bloomberg this month, Pyshnyi, the head of the National Bank of Ukraine, stated that if international funding does not materialize, his institution may, in the worst-case scenario, be forced to resume direct lending to the Ministry of Finance.

This money will be used to pay salaries to military personnel and civil servants, as well as to fund essential services.

The publication notes that the funding problem is arising at a time when Russia is reaping ever-greater profits thanks to the surge in global oil prices caused by the war in the Middle East.

Read more: Rada is preparing work plan for Verkhovna Rada in case Ukraine has to fight for "another three years," – media

This conflict is also diverting U.S. military resources and Trump’s attention, pushing diplomatic efforts to reach a peace agreement into the background.

It is known that the United States has almost completely halted direct aid to Ukraine following Trump’s return to the White House in January 2025. As a result, Europe has been forced to cover the bulk of the costs for weapons and financial support for Ukraine.

"Kyiv has estimated that it will need $15 billion this year to purchase American weapons.

"According to estimates by financial authorities, Ukraine will need a total of $52 billion in foreign aid in 2026," the journalists concluded.