Some Ukrainians deported from U.S. are immediately sent to TCRs, - CNN

Out of the 45 Ukrainian men deported from the United States, 24 were sent to the TCR because they were wanted by the authorities.

This is reported in a CNN article, according to Censor.NET.

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The publication told the story of Volodymyr Dudnyk. Almost immediately after crossing the border, he was sent to a training center. He spent 51 days there, spent several more weeks training as a UAV operator, and is now fighting on the front lines under the call sign "America."

"When I was on the plane to Ukraine, I knew what was coming. But I hoped that perhaps they’d at least let me go home first. Everything happened even faster than I’d thought. I never made it home; I haven’t seen my parents yet," the 28-year-old man said.

Volodymyr Dudnyk in the U.S. and on the front lines

"A man who was on the plane with me had two or three children, and he was deported too. Another was a 36-year-old who came to America as a child 20 years ago. He hardly speaks any Ukrainian. He was deported too," Dudnyk said.

Read more: US has deported 50 Ukrainians: first group was returned via Shehyni checkpoint

CNN reports that during Trump’s second term, the U.S. implemented strict measures against all forms of immigration and launched a campaign of mass deportations.

"While the Trump administration says it is focused primarily on major criminals that it calls "the worst of the worst," many of those detained have committed only minor offenses or have no criminal records," the article states.

Journalists note that for Ukrainian men, deportation could result in being sent directly to the front lines.

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine told CNN that of the 45 men, 24 had been placed on a "wanted list" for conscription and were handed over to police, who then took them to the military registration and enlistment office.

The publication also shared the story of 34-year-old Anton Smovzha, who was also on the deportation flight.

Anton Smovzh

According to the man, representatives of the TCR took away everyone who was listed as "wanted." During his medical examination, he was told that he was fit for service. He says he is currently in hiding in Kyiv.

"My son is an American citizen, and de facto, he was deported too, because my wife cannot work with a small child, so they had to leave," Smovzh noted.

Read more: Poland forcibly returned 24 Ukrainians in a week

He entered the United States under the U4U program, which was launched during the Biden administration. He was detained and deported by ICE agents following allegations of rape and sexual assault.

All charges against the man were dropped shortly before his deportation.

A photo of Smovzh in handcuffs, surrounded by masked police officers, was posted on ICE’s official Instagram account. The post stated that he was "wanted for rape, aggravated sexual assault, and reckless endangerment."

Smovzh was not convicted of any crimes.

It is estimated that 280,000 Ukrainians entered the United States under the U4U program before it was suspended in January 2025.

Read more: US is preparing to deport at least 80 Ukrainians, - WP