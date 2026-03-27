Ruscists gain ground in Hryshyne and Sofiivka in Donetsk Oblast – DeepState

Russian occupiers have gained ground in two settlements in Donetsk Oblast.

This was reported by DeepState analysts, Censor.NET informs.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

The enemy has gained ground in Hryshyne.

The occupiers also advanced in Sofiivka.

Read more: Enemy has advanced in Vovchansk and Synkivka in Kharkiv region and near Zaliznianske in the Donetsk region, - DeepState. MAPS

Background

Earlier, it was reported that Ukrainian troops had repelled a Russian offensive in the Pokrovsk direction.

Read more: Defence forces have halted enemy assaults involving motorised vehicles near Pokrovsk and Hryshyne, – Operational Command "East". VIDEO