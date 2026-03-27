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Ruscists gain ground in Hryshyne and Sofiivka in Donetsk Oblast – DeepState
Russian occupiers have gained ground in two settlements in Donetsk Oblast.
This was reported by DeepState analysts, Censor.NET informs.
What is known?
The enemy has gained ground in Hryshyne.
The occupiers also advanced in Sofiivka.
Background
Earlier, it was reported that Ukrainian troops had repelled a Russian offensive in the Pokrovsk direction.
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