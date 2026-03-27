Aggressor attacked 66 times since beginning of day – General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, the number of aggressor attacks has reached 66.

This is stated in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine’s report on the situation at the front as of 4 p.m. on March 27, Censor.NET reports.

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Shelling of Ukraine

Shelling of border areas continues. Today, the settlements of Korenok, Bachivsk, Tovstodubove, Ryzhivka, Volfyne, Doroshivka, Hirky, Rohizne, Sosnivka, Vyntorivka, Studenok, and Esman in the Sumy Oblast came under attack. In the Chernihiv Oblast, Mykhalchyna Sloboda and Zoria came under shelling.

Situation in the north

In the North-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, two combat engagements with the enemy are ongoing. Today, the enemy carried out 50 attacks on populated areas and the positions of our troops, five of them using MLRS.

Read more: Ratio of Ukrainian to Russian military casualties is approximately 1 to 8, - Zelenskyy

Situation in the Kharkiv Oblast

In the South-Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy attacked once toward the settlement of Zybyne.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy carried out four assaults on the positions of our troops in the directions of Petropavlivka, Kurylivka, Podoly, and Novoosynove. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

Fighting in the east

In the Lyman direction, since the beginning of the day, the enemy has attacked the positions of our defenders six times in the directions of Novoserhiivka, Stavky, Drobysheve, and Lyman, and in the area of Serednie. One battle is ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy attacked twice in the direction of Rai-Oleksandrivka. One battle is still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy carried out three offensive actions toward Markove and Chervone.

Read more: AFU counteroffensive has reduced Russian activity in the Oleksandrivka sector, - 37th SMIB

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the invaders carried out 22 offensive actions toward Kostiantynivka, Ivanopillia, Illinivka, Stepanivka, and Novopavlivka, and in the areas of the settlements of Pleshchiivka, Rusyn Yar, Yablunivka, and Sofiivka. Two combat engagements are still ongoing.

Since the beginning of the day, the Defense Forces have been repelling 22 enemy assault actions in the Pokrovsk direction in the areas of the settlements of Nykanorivka, Myrnohrad, Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Hryshyne, Kotlyne, Udachne, Muravka, and Novomykolaivka, and toward the settlements of Kucheriv Yar, Bilytske, Nove Shakhove, Novopidhorodne, and Novopavlivka. Four combat engagements have not yet ended.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions. Pokrovske and Levadne came under airstrikes.

Combat operations in the south

In the Huliaipole direction, four attacks took place toward the settlements of Staroukrainka, Zelene, and Zaliznychne, and in the area of Myrne. The enemy carried out an airstrike in the area of Tsvitkove.

In the Orikhiv direction, no active offensive actions by the enemy were recorded. The enemy carried out airstrikes on Orikhiv and Preobrazhenka.

In the Prydniprovske direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

Read more: Tor-M1 SAM system, ammunition depots, fuel depots and Russian concentration areas struck – General Staff

"In other directions, no significant changes in the situation have occurred so far. No enemy attempts to advance have been recorded," the General Staff emphasized.