Russian shelling of Kherson region leaves one person dead, three others injured
Today, March 27, the Russian army used rocket and tube artillery, as well as various types of drones, to attack settlements in the Kherson region, leaving one person dead and others injured.
This was reported by the Kherson Regional Prosecutor’s Office, Censor.NET informs.
It is noted that as of 5:30 p.m., one person had been killed and three other civilians had been injured as a result of Russian aggression.
Victims of the attacks
At about 2:30 p.m., the Russians used a UAV near the settlement of Komyshany. A 60-year-old man was caught in the strike zone and was killed on the spot.
In the morning, two men were injured in Kherson as a result of artillery shelling and the enemy’s use of UAVs.
Another man was injured in Novoraisk after the enemy targeted him with an FPV drone while he was riding a scooter.
Damage
It is reported that private houses, apartment buildings, the building of a children’s hospital, and vehicles were damaged in the enemy shelling.
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