Demanded $50,000 from businessman: prosecutor and first deputy head of Brovary District Prosecutor’s Office notified of suspicion

Investigators have exposed a prosecutor and the first deputy head of the Brovary District Prosecutor’s Office for attempting to fraudulently obtain funds from a businessman. They have been served with notices of suspicion.

This was reported by Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko.

According to Censor.NET sources, the individuals in question are Oleksii Khymenytsia and Yurii Dash.

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What did the investigation establish?

The investigation established that the illegal scheme began with manipulation during procedural actions. First, cash was seized from the businessman during a search without proper legal grounds, which the court later ordered to be returned to the owner.

Taking advantage of the situation, the suspects began intimidating the businessman by claiming there were grounds to arrest his land plots and subject him to further criminal prosecution. In exchange for non-interference in his business activities, they demanded $100,000, later reducing the amount to $50,000.

To transfer the money, the businessman was sent a QR code and the address of a currency exchange point in central Kyiv. The money was to be left at the cashier’s desk upon presenting the code.

After the instructions were carried out, one of the prosecutors confirmed receipt via messenger, saying that the information had been received. The operation took place under the control of law enforcement officers, and the money was seized directly at the exchange office cash desk.

The suspects are charged with attempted fraud on an especially large scale (under Part 2 of Article 15 and Part 5 of Article 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

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Restraining measures imposed on the suspects

The court granted the prosecution’s motion regarding the first deputy head of the Brovary District Prosecutor’s Office. He was remanded in custody with the right to post bail of more than UAH 6 million, along with a number of procedural obligations in the event bail is posted.

The prosecutor has been suspended from his position.

As for the other suspect, a prosecutor of the Brovary District Prosecutor’s Office of Kyiv Oblast, a motion has also been filed with the court seeking pre-trial detention with the right to post bail of more than UAH 6 million and suspension from office.

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