Ruscists attack Ukraine with attack drones – Air Force (updated)

On the evening of March 27, Russian forces launched attack drones at Ukraine.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

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Movement of enemy drones

At 6:18 p.m., the Air Force reported:

Kharkiv region: UAVs heading toward Bohodukhiv and Liubotyn.

UAVs heading toward Poltava.

UAVs in the suburbs of Mykolaiv.

At 6:42 p.m., the Air Force reported:

Poltava region: UAVs heading toward Chutove.

Chernihiv region: UAVs heading toward Nizhyn.

At 7:15 p.m., it was reported:

Kharkiv region: UAVs heading toward Staryi Saltiv, Nova Vodolaha, and Liubotyn.

Sumy region: UAVs in the Krasnopillia area.

Dnipropetrovsk region: a group of UAVs heading toward Kryvyi Rih, it was reported at 9:00 p.m.

At 9:57 p.m., the Air Force reported:

Poltava region: UAVs heading toward Myrhorod and Chutove.

Kharkiv region: UAVs heading toward Zolochiv and Sharivka.

New groups of drones

New groups of UAVs in the northern Chernihiv region were passing Sosnytsia and heading south, it was reported at 10:32 p.m.

Groups of UAVs were moving through the Kherson region toward the Mykolaiv region, it was reported at 10:40 p.m.

See more: 93 out of 102 launched UAVs were neutralized by air defense forces. INFOGRAPHICS