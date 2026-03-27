93 out of 102 launched UAVs were neutralized by air defense forces. INFOGRAPHICS

On the night of March 27, Russia launched 102 UAVs of various types at Ukraine.

This was reported by the Air Force, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

The launches were detected coming from the following directions: Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russian Federation), and Gvardeyskoye (temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea); approximately 60 of them were "Shaheds".

See more: Russia shelled 34 settlements in Sumy region: 1 dead and 2 wounded. PHOTOS

How did the air defense system perform?

As of 8:30 a.m., air defense forces have shot down or neutralized 93 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerber, Italmas, and other types in the north, south, and east of the country.

Nine strike UAVs were recorded striking eight locations, and debris from downed UAVs was found at four locations.

Read more: Russia attacks Ukraine with strike drones, Air Force says (updated)