93 out of 102 launched UAVs were neutralized by air defense forces. INFOGRAPHICS
On the night of March 27, Russia launched 102 UAVs of various types at Ukraine.
This was reported by the Air Force, according to Censor.NET.
Details
The launches were detected coming from the following directions: Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russian Federation), and Gvardeyskoye (temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea); approximately 60 of them were "Shaheds".
How did the air defense system perform?
As of 8:30 a.m., air defense forces have shot down or neutralized 93 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerber, Italmas, and other types in the north, south, and east of the country.
Nine strike UAVs were recorded striking eight locations, and debris from downed UAVs was found at four locations.
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