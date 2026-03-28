Finland wants to check whether US weapons are reaching Ukraine

Defense Minister Antti Häkkänen stated that Finland will verify whether the weapons paid for by its allies are being delivered from the United States to Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, Häkkänen made this statement in an interview with Euronews.

"What has been promised to Ukraine must reach Ukraine," he said.

The issue of continued military support for Ukraine has intensified following a report in The Washington Post about possible shifts in the Pentagon’s priorities. According to the publication, the U.S. Department of Defense is considering redirecting some of the critical military equipment previously intended for the Ukrainian Armed Forces toward a potential conflict with Iran.

"We are constantly evaluating how funds are being spent, and we believe the system is working. Of course, if problems arise, we will have to review it," Häkkänen said in an interview.

What happened before?

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that Washington has not diverted weapons intended for Ukraine to the Middle East, but may do so.

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