"PromSintez" plant in Samara region was struck by "Flamingo" missiles, — General Staff

Soldiers from the Missile Forces and Artillery of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ Land Forces have struck the Promsintez plant in Chapaevsk, Samara region, Russia, using Ukrainian FP-5 ‘Flamingo’ missiles.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the General Staff’s press centre.

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Initial details

"This enterprise specialises in the production of explosive components used in the manufacture of ammunition, bombs, missiles, etc.

It produces over 30,000 tonnes of military-grade explosives per year," the statement reads.

Read more: Syzran Oil Refinery in Samara region of Russian Federation and number of important facilities of Russian occupiers were hit, - General Staff

Explosion in the production area

According to the General Staff, the strike on the facility has been confirmed, followed by an explosion in the production area.

"The extent of the damage to this important strategic facility of the Russian aggressor’s military-industrial complex is being assessed," the General Staff added.