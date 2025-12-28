Syzran Oil Refinery in Samara region of Russian Federation and number of important facilities of Russian occupiers were hit, - General Staff

On the night of December 28, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Syzran oil refinery in the Samara region of the Russian Federation.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

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As noted, strikes by attack UAVs on the factory territory were recorded, followed by a fire.

The annual processing capacity of this enterprise is between 7 and 8.9 million tons of oil. It should be noted that the Syzran oil refinery is part of the Russian Federation's energy infrastructure and is involved in supplying the aggressor's armed forces.

The extent of the damage caused is being determined.

Strike on Crimea

In addition, the Ukrainian Armed Forces successfully struck a storage and maintenance facility for unmanned boats in the Black Sea region (temporarily occupied territory of Ukrainian Crimea), a repair unit of the 1435th Motorized Rifle Regiment near the town of Antratsyt (temporarily occupied territory of Luhansk region), a pontoon crossing near Nikonorivka, and a storage facility for Shahed-type UAVs in Makiivka, Donetsk region.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,204,510 people (+1,200 per day), 11,469 tanks, 35,557 artillery systems, 23,831 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Enemy losses are being verified.

Strike on the Volgograd region

Also, according to the General Staff, the results of the recent strike on the LUKOIL-Volgogradneftepererobka oil refinery in the Volgograd region of the Russian Federation have been confirmed: an oil pipeline and an oil production facility have been damaged.

The defense forces will continue to take measures to undermine the military and economic potential of the Russian occupiers and force the Russian Federation to stop its armed aggression against Ukraine.

Watch more: Drones attacked Russian Volgograd: fire broke out in oil refinery area. VIDEO