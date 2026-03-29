Detention or bail of 63.7 million hryvnias: preventive measure has been imposed on former minister suspected of grain fraud

A preventive measure has been imposed on the former Minister of Agrarian and Industrial Development of Ukraine in connection with grain fraud.

This was announced by Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, reports Censor.NET.

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The organiser of the scheme

"Today, a preventive measure in the form of detention, with the alternative of posting bail in the amount of 63.7 million hryvnias, has been imposed on the organiser of the scheme – the former Minister of Agrarian Development of Ukraine," the statement reads.

It is noted that the bail amount corresponds to the full amount of losses incurred by the aggrieved party and confirmed by expert analysis.

Read more: UAH 63 million grain scheme: former agriculture minister Solskyi among suspects – sources

Other participants

Regarding the two other participants in the scheme – the director of the agricultural enterprise and his technical manager – a motion has been filed with the court to impose a similar preventive measure: detention or bail of 63.7 million hryvnias for each.

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

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What led up to this?

It was previously reported that law enforcement officers had uncovered a scheme involving the fictitious sale of grain worth 63 million UAH. Among the suspects is the former Minister of Agrarian Development of Ukraine. The suspects attempted to sell 7,000 tonnes of non-existent maize by forging warehouse documents. On paper, the seller’s grain silo was full of the harvest, but in reality it was empty.

The former minister and two co-organisers and perpetrators were notified of their status as suspects in the commission of fraud on an especially large scale (Part 5 of Article 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).