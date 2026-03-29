Drones attacked the Leningrad region again: the port of Ust-Luga was damaged, smog from fires covered St. Petersburg. VIDEO
On the night of Saturday, March 29, drones once again attacked the Leningrad region of the Russian Federation.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Russian media,
New attack
The Russian side claimed that more than 30 drones had allegedly been shot down. However, the port of Ust-Luga sustained further damage. A fire is currently raging there.
No further information is available at this time.
Residents of St. Petersburg, Russia, also posted a video online showing how the smoke from the fires reached the city.
What happened before?
- On the night of March 25, the Leningrad Oblast in Russia was attacked by drones. The attack triggered a major fire at the port of Ust-Luga, which is the second-largest hub for Russian oil exports on the Baltic Sea.
- At this port, drones struck facilities belonging to Novatek, Russia's largest liquefied natural gas producer. Following the attack, shipments of oil and petroleum products were halted there.
- On the night of March 27, the Ukrainian Armed Forces struck the port of Ust-Luga again with drones.
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