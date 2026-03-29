Day in Zaporizhzhia region: over 40 settlements under attack by Russian Federation, 3 women injured. PHOTO

Three women have been injured as a result of enemy attacks on the Zaporizhzhia district.

This was reported on Telegram by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

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Attacks over the past 24 hours

In total, over the past 24 hours, the occupiers carried out 780 strikes on 41 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region.

The Russians struck Andrianivka with a missile.

Russian forces carried out 24 air strikes on Komyshuvaha, Danilivka, Shevchenkivskyi, Liubytskyi, Svitla Dolyna, Zalivne, Chervonyi Yar, Huliaipilskyi, Vozdvyzhivka, Dolynka, Novosoloshyne, Kopani, Charivne, Shyroke, Verkhniy Ters, Myrne, Bilohirya, and Hirkyi.

440 UAVs of various types (mainly FPV) attacked Zaporizhzhia, Novomykolaivka, Kushuhum, Bilenke, Stepnohirsk, Stepove, Pavlivka, Primorske, Lukyanivske, Mali Shcherbaky, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Shcherbaky, Novodanilivka, Novoandriivka, Mala Tokmachka, Myrne, Charivne, Zelenе, Varvarivka, Dobropillia, Hirke, Solodke, Bilohiria, Tsvitkove, and Pryluky.

Four MLRS attacks were recorded on Varvarivka, Novodanilivka and Mala Tokmachka.

311 artillery strikes hit Stepnogorsk, Primorsk, Stepove, Pavlivka, Lukyanivsk, Maly Shcherbaky, Hulyaypole, Zaliznychne, Shcherbaky, Novoandriivka, Novodanilivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Varvarivka, Dobropillia, Zelenyi, Bilohirya, Pryluky, Solodke, and Huliaypilske.

Read on Censor.NET: Russian forces strike Komyshuvakha: woman injured

Consequences

76 reports were received of damage to infrastructure, homes, farm buildings and vehicles.

See more: Enemy launched combined strike on Zaporizhzhia: one person killed, 12 wounded (updated). PHOTOS