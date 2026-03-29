SSU drones struck Ust-Luga oil terminal on Baltic for second time in week
Last night, long-range drones operated by the SSU’s ‘Alpha’ Special Operations Centre successfully carried out a strike on the infrastructure of the Ust-Luga oil terminal in the Leningrad region of the Russian Federation.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the SSU press centre.
A key Russian seaport on the Baltic
As noted, this is a key Russian seaport on the Baltic. Oil is exported through it, including using vessels from the so-called shadow fleet.
"The SSU, together with the Defence Forces, continues its systematic work to reduce the enemy’s financial and logistical capabilities. After all, all oil facilities are effectively part of the Russian military-industrial complex and provide funds to the Russian budget that are used for the war against Ukraine. Therefore, special operations to counter this will continue. Russia will pay a high price for its aggression," said Acting Head of the SSU, Major General Yevhen Khmara.
Serious damage recorded
Serious damage and a fire have been recorded as a result of today’s attack.
We would like to remind you that the SSU has successfully struck the enemy’s oil infrastructure in the Baltic Sea four times over the past week.
Previous operations took place in close cooperation with the Main Intelligence Directorate, Special Operations Forces, Special Forces, State Border Guard Service and Foreign Intelligence Service.
Earlier, drones from the Security Service and the Defence Forces caused havoc at yet another key Russian oil export hub on the Baltic Sea – the port of Primorsk.
As a result of these strikes, fires were reported and a number of tankers were damaged.
What led up to this?
- It was previously reported that drones had again attacked the Leningrad region: the port of Ust-Luga was damaged, and smoke from the fires blanketed St Petersburg.
- On the night of 25 March, the Leningrad region of the Russian Federation was attacked by drones. The attack sparked a major fire at the port of Ust-Luga, which is the second-largest hub for Russian oil exports on the Baltic Sea.
- At this port, the drones struck facilities belonging to Novatek, Russia’s largest liquefied natural gas producer. Following the strike, shipments of oil and petroleum products were halted there.
- On the night of 27 March, the Ukrainian Defence Forces struck the port of Ust-Luga with drones once again.
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