SSU drones struck Ust-Luga oil terminal on Baltic for second time in week

Photo: OSINTtechnical

Last night, long-range drones operated by the SSU’s ‘Alpha’ Special Operations Centre successfully carried out a strike on the infrastructure of the Ust-Luga oil terminal in the Leningrad region of the Russian Federation.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the SSU press centre.

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A key Russian seaport on the Baltic

As noted, this is a key Russian seaport on the Baltic. Oil is exported through it, including using vessels from the so-called shadow fleet.

"The SSU, together with the Defence Forces, continues its systematic work to reduce the enemy’s financial and logistical capabilities. After all, all oil facilities are effectively part of the Russian military-industrial complex and provide funds to the Russian budget that are used for the war against Ukraine. Therefore, special operations to counter this will continue. Russia will pay a high price for its aggression," said Acting Head of the SSU, Major General Yevhen Khmara.

Watch more: Major oil refinery in Yaroslavl has been attacked in Russia: fires have broken out at plant. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Serious damage recorded

Serious damage and a fire have been recorded as a result of today’s attack.

We would like to remind you that the SSU has successfully struck the enemy’s oil infrastructure in the Baltic Sea four times over the past week.

Previous operations took place in close cooperation with the Main Intelligence Directorate, Special Operations Forces, Special Forces, State Border Guard Service and Foreign Intelligence Service.

Earlier, drones from the Security Service and the Defence Forces caused havoc at yet another key Russian oil export hub on the Baltic Sea – the port of Primorsk.

As a result of these strikes, fires were reported and a number of tankers were damaged.

What led up to this?