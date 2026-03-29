Two drones crashed in Finland
Today, March 29, several drones violated Finland's airspace and then crashed.
According to Censor.NET, citing a report from Yle, the Finnish Ministry of Defense has announced this.
What is known
According to reports, several objects were observed flying low and slowly in the airspace over the coastal area and in southeastern Finland on Sunday morning.
The Air Force conducted a reconnaissance mission involving an F/A-18 Hornet fighter jet.
It is reported that one drone crashed north of the city of Kouvola, and another to the east of it. The police have cordoned off these areas for further investigation.
Statement by the Minister of Defense
"Unmanned aerial vehicles have entered Finnish airspace. We take this very seriously. Security authorities responded immediately. An investigation into the circumstances is ongoing, and further information will be provided once the details have been confirmed," said Defense Minister Antti Hykkänen.
What happened before?
- As a reminder, on the morning of March 25, the Latvian Air Force detected a violation of the country’s airspace by an unidentified drone that had entered from Russian territory.
- Later, Prime Minister Ruginene confirmed that the drone was Ukrainian and had strayed off course.
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