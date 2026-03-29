Two drones crashed in Finland

Today, March 29, several drones violated Finland's airspace and then crashed.

According to Censor.NET, citing a report from Yle, the Finnish Ministry of Defense has announced this.

What is known

According to reports, several objects were observed flying low and slowly in the airspace over the coastal area and in southeastern Finland on Sunday morning.

The Air Force conducted a reconnaissance mission involving an F/A-18 Hornet fighter jet.

It is reported that one drone crashed north of the city of Kouvola, and another to the east of it. The police have cordoned off these areas for further investigation.

Read more: Russia will respond if Finland deploys nuclear weapons on its territory, Kremlin says

Statement by the Minister of Defense

"Unmanned aerial vehicles have entered Finnish airspace. We take this very seriously. Security authorities responded immediately. An investigation into the circumstances is ongoing, and further information will be provided once the details have been confirmed," said Defense Minister Antti Hykkänen.

What happened before?