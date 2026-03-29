Drones that crashed in Finland are likely to be Ukrainian, — Prime Minister Orpo

Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo stated that the drones that crashed in the country on the afternoon of March 29 were likely Ukrainian.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Yle.

The drones are likely Ukrainian

The Finnish prime minister said that experts are investigating the origin of the drones, but they are likely Ukrainian drones.

"This violation of territorial integrity is a very serious matter. It is likely that these were Ukrainian drones, but the matter is under investigation, and further details will be provided later… We will draw conclusions once the full picture of the situation becomes clear. This is an undesirable situation," Orpo said.

Read more: Two drones crashed in Finland

He noted that Ukraine had recently carried out attacks on a Russian region bordering Finland, and that Russia is jamming drone signals.

When asked whether drones that "stray" into Finnish territory will be shot down in the future, the prime minister replied that this is always considered on a case-by-case basis. At present, there is no general order to shoot down drones.

Drones in Finland

As a reminder, today, March 29, several drones violated Finland's airspace and then crashed.