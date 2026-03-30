Drones attacked chemical plant in Togliatti: thick smoke blanketed the city. PHOTO

In Togliatti (Samara Oblast), drones attacked the ‘KuibyshevAzot’ plant. Following the strikes, a fire broke out and thick plumes of black smoke rose above the city.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Russian Telegram channels.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

According to local residents, at least five powerful explosions were heard, and flashes were visible in the sky over several districts of the city. The governor of the Samara Region, Viacheslav Fedoryshchev, warned of the threat posed by UAVs.

Preliminary reports suggest that the "KuibyshevAzot" plant was targeted. Footage circulating online shows thick, dark-grey plumes of smoke. Given this, it can be assumed that several fires broke out following the drone attack.

It is worth noting that this is already the third attack in a month on Togliatti:

On 11 March, drones attacked "KuibyshevAzot". Locals reported powerful explosions in the vicinity of the plant. Later, they also reported a fire.

On the night of 21 March, the "Togliattikauchuk" and "KuibyshevAzot" plants were attacked.

What is known about the enterprise?

"KuibyshevAzot" is one of Russia’s leading chemical companies, a leader in the production of caprolactam and its derivatives, and is also among the largest producers of nitrogen fertilisers. It manufactures:

In addition, the plant produces polyamide plastics and synthetic fibres used in the automotive industry, textiles and electronics. Overall, it is a full-cycle enterprise where both basic chemicals and finished materials are produced from raw materials.

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Consequences of the attack





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