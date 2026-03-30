Ministry of Culture official praised Putin and published fake news about Armed Forces of Ukraine, - SSU. PHOTOS

The head of one of the departments at the Ukrainian Ministry of Culture praised putin and justified Russia’s aggression against Ukraine.

This was reported by the SSU press service, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

It has been established that the official was spreading hostile propaganda among her colleagues and acquaintances

What was the woman doing?

According to the SSU, the suspect:

approvingly quoted public statements by the Kremlin leader;

justified Russian shelling of Ukraine’s critical infrastructure, in particular energy facilities in the capital;

spread disinformation about the Defence Forces;

spread disinformation regarding the operational situation on the front line.

Read more: Russian agent who directed strikes against Defense Forces has been detained near Pokrovsk, - SSU

Linguistic analysis confirmed the facts of the suspect’s subversive activities in favour of the Russian Federation. Duringsearches, four smartphones, two laptops, a hard drive and other materials containing evidence of the crimes were seized from her.

She has now been notified of the charges against her under Part 3 of Article 436-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (justifying, recognising as lawful, or denying the Russian Federation’s armed aggression against Ukraine, and glorifying its participants).

The suspect faces up to 8 years’ imprisonment with confiscation of property.

See more: SSU has detained FSB agent who was planning terrorist attacks against military in Khmelnytskyi. PHOTOS





