SSU has detained FSB agent who was planning terrorist attacks against military in Khmelnytskyi. PHOTOS

The Security Service of Ukraine has exposed and detained an FSB agent who was planning a series of terrorist attacks against Ukrainian military personnel in Khmelnytskyi.

According to Censor.NET, this information comes from the SSU.

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According to the investigation, the suspect was acting on behalf of the Russian special services and was involved in planning car bombings targeting the Defence Forces.

How the agent operated

It has been established that the woman tracked the parking locations of Ukrainian military vehicles, photographed these sites and attempted to identify CCTV cameras.

The enemy planned to use the data obtained to infiltrate car parks, plant explosives in vehicles and carry out subsequent attacks.

SSU officers caught her red-handed whilst she was conducting reconnaissance near a car park containing the defenders’ vehicles.

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Additional tasks and recruitment

According to the investigation, the agent turned out to be a local resident who had been recruited by FSB representatives.

She came to the attention of the Russian special services after posting pro-Kremlin comments on the social network ‘Odnoklassniki’.

In addition to planning terrorist attacks, the woman also monitored backup command posts of the Defence Forces and railway stations where military convoys were located.

It has been documented that she filmed potential targets on her phone, pretending to be on a call – holding the smartphone to her ear.





See more: Man who set fire to seven cars in Kyiv on behalf of Russian Federation detained, - police. PHOTOS

Suspicion and punishment

During searches, a smartphone containing evidence of collaboration with the enemy was seized from the detainee.

SSU investigators informed her that she was suspected under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – high treason under martial law.

The suspect is currently in custody without the right to bail.

She faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

The operation was carried out by SSU officers in the Khmelnytskyi region under the procedural guidance of the regional prosecutor’s office.

See more: SSU has detained FSB agent who was preparing to blow up power substation in Kropyvnytskyi. PHOTO