Arson attacks carried out on behalf of Russian Federation: SSU and National Police detained four Russian agents. PHOTOS

Two young men were detained in Zaporizhzhia who were acting on the instructions of a representative of the Russian special services, performing tasks for monetary reward and reporting on the results via messenger. They face up to 8 years in prison. Two more Russian agents detained in Kirovohrad and Cherkasy regions

This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known

On 14 February at 02:57 a.m., Department No. 3 (Shevchenkivskyi) of the Zaporizhzhia District Police Department of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Zaporizhzhia Oblast received a report of a car fire near a multi-storey building. The fire was quickly extinguished by rescuers.

After extinguishing the fire, it was established that the arson was intentional and that the car belonged to a Ukrainian Armed Forces serviceman.

Read more: Since start of year, 44 terrorist attacks and 128 arsons of service members’ vehicles committed in Ukraine – National Police

Arrest of Russian agents

During the course of urgent operational and investigative measures, the persons involved in the crime were identified. They turned out to be two local residents aged 19 and 20.

They were detained at their places of residence on the basis of Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine.

See more: Man who set fire to seven cars in Kyiv on behalf of Russian Federation detained, - police. PHOTOS

It was established that the young men were acting on the instructions of a Russian supervisor. They received the task of setting fire to a military vehicle via Telegram. They immediately sent a video report of the crime.

Searches

During the inspection of the mobile phone of one of the detainees, a video of the arson was found. Correspondence with a representative of the special services of the aggressor state, in which the details of the task were discussed, was also documented.

See more: Two FSB agents who committed arson in northern regions of Ukraine have been detained. PHOTOS

During authorised searches, mobile phones, clothing and footwear used during the commission of the crime were seized from the suspects.

What's the punishment

Based on the evidence gathered, SSU investigators informed the detainees that they were suspected of violating Part 2 of Article 28 and Part 1 of Article 114-1 (obstruction of the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations, committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The Zaporizhzhia Regional Prosecutor's Office is in charge of the proceedings.

The investigation is ongoing. The suspects are being checked for involvement in similar crimes in the region. The article provides for up to 8 years' imprisonment.

Read more: Terrorist who blew up car in Odesa on 16 February on behalf of Russian Federation detained - SSU. VIDEO&PHOTOS

According to the Security Service of Ukraine, two local residents in Zaporizhzhia set fire to the service pickup truck of the commander of one of the units fighting on the southern front.

It has been established that they attempted to destroy several more military off-road vehicles that were being repaired at a local service station after fighting in the Zaporizhzhia direction.

In addition, two more Russian agents who prepared and carried out arson attacks in various regions of Ukraine have been exposed.

It has been established that the orders of the ruscists were carried out by local residents who agreed to work for the enemy in exchange for money.

Kirovohrad region

Thus, in the Kirovohrad region, a 17-year-old FSB agent was detained who was recruiting accomplices to set fire to military vehicles and emergency power generators at energy facilities in the region.

According to the case file, the suspect's next task was to prepare for a terrorist attack in the region. To do this, he had to retrieve TNT from a cache to make a homemade explosive device.

See more: Kyiv resident torches car and truck "for fun" in Darnytskyi district; faces up to 10 years in prison. PHOTOS

SSU officers caught the agent red-handed near the hideout from which he was supposed to retrieve explosives.

Cherkasy region

In Cherkasy region, another suspect was exposed who burned down facilities belonging to the regional branch of Ukrzaliznytsia. Among his "targets' were relay and battery cabinets that supply power to railway lines. In this way, the perpetrator attempted to damage the lighting of crossings and posts, as well as traffic control devices on main tracks.

Suspicions

At present, all suspects have been notified of the charges against them in accordance with the crimes committed under the following articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

Part 2 of Article 111 (high treason committed under martial law);

Part 2 of Article 28, Part 2 of Article 113 (sabotage committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy under martial law);

Part 2 of Article 28, Part 1 of Article 114-1 (obstruction of the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations during a special period, committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy).

Read more: Set military vehicles on fire on order: 19-year-old detained in Shostka. PHOTOS

The detainees are in custody. An investigation is underway to bring all those responsible to justice.