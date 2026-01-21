Two FSB agents who committed arson in northern regions of Ukraine have been detained

The Security Service's counterintelligence and the National Police detained two more Russian agents who, on behalf of the FSB, were involved in setting fire to Defence Forces vehicles and mobile communication facilities in Ukraine.

According to the case file, both perpetrators came to the attention of the enemy while looking for "easy money" on Telegram channels.

This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

Details of the investigation

In Kyiv, a 29-year-old unemployed man who evaded mobilisation and worked for the FSB was caught red-handed. On behalf of the enemy's special services, the agent attempted to destroy the SUV of a Ukrainian Armed Forces soldier who had recently arrived from the front line.

To do this, the agent arrived at the military vehicle's parking spot in the dark, set it on fire, and recorded it on his phone camera to "report" to the occupiers. Law enforcement officers soon detained the suspect near the scene of the crime.

In Chernihiv, a 22-year-old resident of the region was detained for causing a fire on the territory of a local mobile communication tower and burning a crossover vehicle that was delivering volunteer aid to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.



SSU officers detained the perpetrator as he was heading to the location where he was going to burn two more Ukrainian military vehicles. During searches, evidence of subversive activities in favour of the Russian Federation was seized from the perpetrators.

They have been notified of their status as suspects in connection with crimes committed under several articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

completed attempt to commit sabotage under martial law;

obstruction of the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations;

intentional destruction of property by arson.

The perpetrators are in custody.

They face life imprisonment with confiscation of property.











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