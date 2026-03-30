Fighting for Minkivka continues, Russia staged its "capture," - 11th Army Corps

Fighting continues in the Donetsk region over Minkivka, while part of Nykyforivka remains in the "gray zone." Russia is actively deploying KABs, artillery, and MLRS.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported on the "We-Ukraine" program by Dmytro Zaporozhets, spokesperson for the 11th Army Corps.

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"Over the past week, the enemy has not carried out many active assault operations in the Kramatorsk sector. It has focused its main efforts on the areas around the settlements of Fedorivka and Nykyforivka, and is also attempting to improve its positions in Minkivka. The situation is characterized by increased use of tactical aviation by the enemy; the enemy is constantly striking Kramatorsk, its outskirts, and Sloviansk with guided aerial bombs. The civilian population is suffering as daylight hours increase," he said.

Additionally, Russian forces continue to shell settlements with MLRS and barrelled artillery

"Regarding Minkivka, we know from intercepted communications that the enemy was staging a fake operation to capture the settlement. Active combat operations for the settlement are ongoing. It is not yet appropriate to speak of the enemy’s capture of this settlement," noted the spokesperson for the 11th Army Corps.

Half of Nykyforivka is in the "gray" zone

The military official also emphasized that half of the village of Nykyforivka is located in the "gray" zone, where the enemy is currently conducting active assault operations:

"There are positions that are changing hands—either we are destroying the enemy, or the enemy is destroying our positions," Zaporozhets stressed.

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