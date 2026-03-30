SBI conducts pre-trial investigation against Bezuhla under four articles
The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) is conducting a pre-trial investigation against People's Deputy of Ukraine Mariana Bezuhla.
The bureau reported this in response to an inquiry from Censor.NET.
The pre-trial investigation is ongoing
The proceeding was initiated by the decision of the Prosecutor General in compliance with the rulings of the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv following appeals from a non-governmental organization and a People's Deputy.
The SBI is conducting a joint criminal proceeding for four criminal offenses:
- high treason committed under martial law;
- disclosure of state secrets;
- disclosure of military-related information constituting a state secret;
- and interference in the activities of a state figure.
Investigators are checking whether Bezuhla's posts on the Facebook social network contain information constituting a state secret. Possible illegal influence on another People's Deputy through the dissemination of statements in the media, which, according to the applicant, may contain insults and defamation, is also being analyzed.
In addition, law enforcement officers are investigating Bezuhla's possible involvement in the systematic dissemination of statements and assessments that create informational pretexts for the aggressor state and amplify its propaganda narratives, as well as in the disclosure of information constituting a state secret that became known to her while performing the duties of the head of the VRU TIC (Temporary Investigation Commission), which investigated the "Wagnerites" case.
The SBI clarified that the pre-trial investigation is ongoing, and procedural guidance is being provided by the Office of the Prosecutor General. Details of the case are currently not being disclosed in accordance with legal requirements.
Background
It was previously reported that the Prosecutor General's Office opened a criminal proceeding against People's Deputy Mariana Bezuhla on suspicion of high treason.
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