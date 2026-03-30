Russia has officially confirmed for the first time that Krzysztof Halos, a Polish citizen who failed to return home after a visit to Ukraine, died in a detention center in Taganrog, Russia, following his arrest on charges of "obstructing a special military operation."

Gazeta Wyborcza reports this, citing an official response from the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs received by Halos’s son, according to Censor.NET.

What did they say in Moscow?

The Russian Foreign Ministry has officially responded to the Polish authorities regarding the death of Halos. It claims that the Polish man died of natural causes.

The document, which the Russian authorities also sent to the Polish Embassy in Moscow, stated that Halosa had been arrested in Melitopol for "obstructing a special military operation" and was subsequently transferred to Pretrial Detention Center No. 2 in Taganrog, where he died on July 4, 2023.

The Russians cited "cardiomyopathy of unknown etiology" as the cause of death, which led to the development of "cerebral edema, pulmonary edema, and acute cardiovascular failure, which was the immediate cause of death."Halos was buried "at the expense of the Russian state" in a cemetery in Taganrog.

Despite statements from the Russian side, Halos’s son reported that neither the family nor the Polish authorities had received a death certificate. Consequently, the Polish Embassy in Moscow contacted the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Now the son of the deceased Polish man says that "the most important thing for our family is to ensure our father receives a proper burial and to obtain a death certificate."

Watch more: Lavrov considers it necessary to change name of Great Britain: "This is only example when country calls itself great.". VIDEO

More on the Krzysztof Halos case