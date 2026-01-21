Sergey Lavrov, head of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, has made yet another scandalous statement regarding toponymy and history.

According to Censor.NET, the Russian diplomat called for Great Britain to be referred to simply as "Britain," since the country's official name is allegedly a manifestation of unfounded self-confidence.

According to Lavrov, Great Britain is perhaps the only example of a state that calls itself "great." However, such statements indicate that the Russian Foreign Minister not only lacks basic knowledge, but is also attempting to transfer Russian chauvinistic complexes to international geography.

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Historical reference against Russian manipulations:

Geographical meaning: In the name "Great Britain," the word "Great" is used exclusively in the sense of "larger" (in terms of the size of the island), and not as a sign of political or moral "greatness."

Ancient origins: Even the ancient scholar Ptolemy called the island of Ireland "Little Britain" and the island where England, Scotland and Wales are located "Great Britain".

Russian chauvinism: While for the rest of the world this is just a geographical term, Russian propagandists and a large part of the Russian population are accustomed to using the epithet "Great" in relation to Russia precisely in the sense of imperial superiority. It seems that Lavrov is simply incapable of comprehending that the word can have another, non-ideological meaning.

While Russian society is obsessed with "greatness," verifying the real origin of the name of a foreign state takes only a few seconds. However, Russian diplomacy once again demonstrates that it is easier for it to manipulate facts to fuel chauvinism than to use basic logic and search engines.

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