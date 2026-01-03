Aggressor country Russia condemns US strikes on Venezuela: pretexts are baseless

Russia reaffirms its solidarity with the Venezuelan people and its support for the policies of its Bolivarian leadership.

This was announced by the Russian Foreign Ministry, according to Censor.NET.

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What does the Russian Foreign Ministry say?

The Russian Foreign Ministry also noted that the act of armed aggression by the United States against Venezuela is a cause for deep concern and condemnation.

Russia supports the call for an immediate meeting of the UN Security Council following the US attack and considers the reasons given by the US to justify such actions to be unfounded.

The Russian Foreign Ministry also notes that Venezuela must be guaranteed the right to determine its own destiny without external military intervention, cynically ignoring Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"Latin America must remain a zone of peace," says the aggressor country that started the war against Ukraine.

See also: US operation in Venezuela: Trump announces strike on large facility

What preceded it?

On the morning of January 3, powerful explosions rocked the Venezuelan capital of Caracas.

CBS News reporter Jennifer Jacobs wrote on Twitter: "President Trump has ordered strikes on targets inside Venezuela, including military facilities, US officials said, as the administration stepped up its campaign against President Nicolas Maduro's regime early Saturday."

See also: Maduro declares state of emergency in Venezuela after US attack allegations