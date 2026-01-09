US agreed to release two Russian citizens from tanker Bella 1, - Russian Foreign Ministry

US President Donald Trump has decided to release two Russian citizens from the crew of the tanker Bella 1 (Marinera) in response to an appeal from the Russian Foreign Ministry.

This was reported by Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, according to Censor.NET.

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According to her, the Russian side has already begun "working on all issues related to ensuring the fastest possible return" of the released Russian citizens home.

The Russian Foreign Ministry also welcomed the decision by the American side.

"We welcome this decision and express our gratitude to the US leadership," the Russian agency said in a statement.

Read more: Marinera tanker seized by US is owned by businessman from occupied Crimea, - media

What preceded it?

Earlier it became known that on January 7, the US seized a tanker flying the Russian flag, Bella-1/Marinera, in the North Atlantic. The tanker was sailing from Venezuela to Russia.

The Russian Foreign Ministry confirmed that Russian citizens were on board the tanker. They demanded that the US ensure "humane and dignified treatment" of their citizens on the ship, respect their rights and interests, and not prevent the Russians from returning home from the ship as soon as possible.

Read more: Trump did not answer whether he spoke with Putin after seizure of Marinera tanker