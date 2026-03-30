Ukraine and Bulgaria have signed 10-year security agreement, — Zelenskyy

Today, March 30, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Bulgaria's interim Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov, who is currently visiting Kyiv, signed a security cooperation agreement.

Zelenskyy announced this at a press conference, according to Censor.NET.

A 10-year agreement

"Today, we signed a security agreement between our countries with the Prime Minister of Bulgaria. Our teams have been working on this for quite some time. I am very pleased that we now have this ten-year agreement between our nations," the president said.

He also announced that Bulgaria would continue to provide military support to Ukraine.

Watch more: Russian ship Kairos, subject to sanctions, ran aground off coast of Bulgaria. VIDEO

Joint weapons production

"An important point we also discussed today is the joint production of various weapons, including drones, within our countries. And here I would like to express my gratitude for the fact that we agreed that Bulgaria will use the SAFE program for such co-production. I believe this strengthens both of our countries," the president said.