Russian ship Kairos, subject to sanctions, ran aground off coast of Bulgaria. VIDEO

The Russian ship Kairos, which was under sanctions, ran aground off the coast of Bulgaria after being attacked by the SSU naval drones at the end of November.

According to Censor.NET, local media are reporting on the incident.

The tanker was found about 1.5 kilometres off the coast of Bulgaria.

Ten crew members were evacuated by the Bulgarian Maritime Administration Agency with the support of the military.

"Damaged by Ukrainian naval drones last week, the ship had an accident and drifted into NATO territory," the report said.

Footage was posted on social media.

See also on Censor.NET: The tanker M/T Mersin, which often visited the port of Novorossiysk, is sinking off the coast of Senegal. VIDEO

Earlier it was reported that two tankers from the Russian Federation's "shadow fleet" were on fire in the Black Sea off the coast of Turkey.

See also: Russia has created a shadow fleet of 1,240 tankers to circumvent sanctions, most of which are old and dangerous. INFOGRAPHIC