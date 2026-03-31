Defense forces remain in control of Vasiukivka, and withdrew from Sviato-Pokrovske area several weeks ago, - "East" Operational Command

Reports circulating online claiming that the village of Vasiukivka has been occupied are false; Ukrainian forces remain in control of the settlement and are inflicting constant and effective fire damage on the enemy.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press centre of the "East" Operational Command.

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What is the situation in the settlement?

Enemy infantry attempting to infiltrate are detected in time and are mostly eliminated before they reach our positions. Search-and-strike operations are underway.

"In the Sviato-Pokrovske area, our units, with the aim of preserving the lives and health of servicemen and ensuring better coordination, withdrew to positions west of the settlement several weeks ago.

Drone units and artillery maintain constant fire control over the settlement and the approaches to it," the statement reads.

Read more: Russians continue active pressure on Hryshyne, gradually pulling their infantry there – DeepState

Situation in Hryshyne

The situation in the settlement of Hryshyne and its surroundings remains difficult. The enemy has been unable to bypass Hryshyne and is attempting to launch attacks directly within the settlement. Defense forces are repelling numerous attacks in which the enemy is deploying infantry groups and, at times, light vehicles (quad bikes, motorcycles).

Ukrainian units are holding back the enemy, maintaining designated lines, and blocking the enemy’s advance from the east toward the center of Hryshyne.

Recently, the enemy has lost several positions in the settlement.

The reports disseminated by various civil society organizations, including "Deep State," represent their own interpretation of the situation and do not fully reflect the realities on the battlefield. We urge you to verify information and trust official sources," added the "East" Operational Command.

What preceded it?