Russians continue active pressure on Hryshyne, gradually pulling their infantry there – DeepState

Russian occupiers are throwing a large amount of manpower at Hryshyne in the Donetsk region.

This was reported by DeepState analysts, Censor.NET reports.

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What is known?

DeepState notes that the Russians continue to exert active pressure on Hryshyne, gradually pulling their infantry there.

"The settlement is literally swarming with katsaps, but so far they are being killed on the northern outskirts. At present, Defense Forces troops are conducting strike-and-search operations in the houses where the enemy is constantly hiding, trying to dig in and build up.

Infiltrations deeper into the area are also already being recorded near the settlements of Vasylivka and Novooleksandrivka, but these cases are isolated and have brought no significant success for the enemy," the statement says.

Read more: Since start of day, enemy has attacked 66 times: heaviest fighting has been in Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka sectors, - General Staff

They note that, given today’s dynamics of enemy pressure, the occupation of Hryshyne is a matter of time, because the occupiers are committing a large amount of manpower there, which is building up in Pokrovsk.

"The enemy sees its plans for advancing along the Hryshyne-Myrne-Hulyve-Shylivka line and so on, along the highway to Pavlohrad, which is open terrain and not favorable for any movement. They have already accomplished their most important task: they have cut it off by taking it under fire control," the analysts added.

Read more: We still do not have planned use of troops across all sections of front, and this is main cause of losses – Butusov

Rodynske

At the same time, active fighting continues for Rodynske, which is also gradually being swallowed up by the enemy, but in an unconventional way.

"The katsaps are leveling the town to the ground, dropping, among other things, guided aerial bombs. At the same time, however, cases are often recorded where katsap infantry throw an explosive charge into houses, after which the house collapses and they seep further into the area. They are not focused on forming positions in the town, but simply destroying it while retaining the ability to move through the settlement. The activity itself is focused on infiltrating deeper beyond Rodynske in order to build up there and interfere with the work of the pilots, whom they are hunting down there. The town, in essence, is a thoroughfare for the katsaps," DeepState explained.

Read more: Ruscists gain ground in Hryshyne and Sofiivka in Donetsk Oblast – DeepState

At present, the occupiers are focused on taking control of the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration, having already taken the cities themselves under control.

"This will ensure freer accumulation of resources in Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad, without interference from Defense Forces pilots, and will make it possible to create operational space for further advance. At present, enemy tube artillery is being recorded on the southern outskirts of both Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad.

Alongside this sector, activity is increasing near Kostiantynivka, which, by the number of assault actions, has today already moved into second place," they concluded.

Read more: Enemy has advanced near Vasiukivka and Fedorivka Druha, - DeepState. MAP

Background

As reported earlier, the Operation Task Force "East" said that the situation in the area of the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration remains difficult. The enemy is conducting assault operations simultaneously in several directions in the Pokrovsk agglomeration, using light vehicles, quad bikes, and infantry groups.

The 7th Air Assault Corps said that the enemy had failed to bypass Hryshyne and is trying to attack head-on.

Read more: Shooting battles in Hryshyne: enemy is attempting to break through defences, – 7th Airborne Corps