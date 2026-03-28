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Enemy has advanced near Vasiukivka and Fedorivka Druha, - DeepState. MAP
Russian forces are currently advancing in the Bakhmut district of the Donetsk region.
This was reported by DeepState analysts, according to Censor.NET.
What is known?
"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced near Vasiukivka (a village in the Soledar urban community, Bakhmut district, Donetsk region) and Fedorivka Druha (a village in the Soledar urban community, Bakhmut district, Donetsk region)," the report states.
What led up to this?
- It was reported earlier that Russian forces had advanced in Hryshyne and Sofiivka in the Donetsk region.
- Earlier it was reported that Ukrainian forces had repelled a Russian offensive in the Pokrovsk direction.
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