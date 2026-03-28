Enemy has advanced near Vasiukivka and Fedorivka Druha, - DeepState. MAP

Russian forces are currently advancing in the Bakhmut district of the Donetsk region.

This was reported by DeepState analysts, according to Censor.NET.

More news on Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced near Vasiukivka (a village in the Soledar urban community, Bakhmut district, Donetsk region) and Fedorivka Druha (a village in the Soledar urban community, Bakhmut district, Donetsk region)," the report states.

Read more: Enemy has advanced near Ambarne in Kharkiv region, - DeepState. MAP



Vasiukivka



Fedorivka Druha

What led up to this?