Enemy has occupied Sviato-Pokrovske and Vasiukivka in Donetsk Oblast, - DeepState. MAPS

Russian invaders have occupied Sviato-Pokrovske and Vasiukivka, and are also advancing near Riznykivka and Bondarne in the Donetsk region.

This is reported by the monitoring project DeepState, according to Censor.NET.

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Advance of Russian troops

"The map has been updated. The enemy has occupied Sviato-Pokrovske (Bakhmut district) and Vasiukivka (Bakhmut district), and has also advanced near Riznykivka (Bakhmut district) and Bondarne (Bakhmut district)," the report states.

The line of contact near Pazeno in the Bakhmut district of Donetsk region has also been clarified.

Read more: Russians continue active pressure on Hryshyne, gradually pulling their infantry there – DeepState

What preceded

As a reminder, on the afternoon of 30 March, DeepState reported that the Defence Forces were making gains in the Dnipropetrovsk region, whilst Russian occupiers had advanced in the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions.

Read more: Enemy has advanced near Vasiukivka and Fedorivka Druha, - DeepState. MAP