Defence forces carried out sweep near Orestopil and Oleksiivka, enemy advanced near Pazeno, Rusyn Yar and Varvarivka, - DeepState. MAP

Defence forces are making gains in the Dnipropetrovsk region, whilst Russian occupiers have advanced in the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions.

This was reported by DeepState analysts, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Where have the occupiers advanced?

"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced near Pazeno (a village in the Soledar urban community, Bakhmut district, Donetsk region), Rusyn Yar (a village in the Illinivska rural community, Kramatorsk district, Donetsk region) and Varvarivka (a village in the Vozdvyzhivska rural community, Polohiv district, Zaporizhzhia region)," the report states.



Pazeno



Rusyn Yar



Varvarivka

Read more: Enemy has advanced near Vasiukivka and Fedorivka Druha, - DeepState. MAP

Defence Forces’ successes

The Defence Forces carried out a mop-up operation near Orestopil (a village in the Synelnykivskyi district of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast) and Oleksiivka (a village in the Synelnykivskyi district of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast).



Orestopil



Oleksiivka

Read more: Enemy has advanced near Ambarne in Kharkiv region, - DeepState. MAP