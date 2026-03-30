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Defence forces carried out sweep near Orestopil and Oleksiivka, enemy advanced near Pazeno, Rusyn Yar and Varvarivka, - DeepState. MAP

Oleksiivka map

Defence forces are making gains in the Dnipropetrovsk region, whilst Russian occupiers have advanced in the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions.

This was reported by DeepState analysts, according to Censor.NET.

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Where have the occupiers advanced?

"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced near Pazeno (a village in the Soledar urban community, Bakhmut district, Donetsk region), Rusyn Yar (a village in the Illinivska rural community, Kramatorsk district, Donetsk region) and Varvarivka (a village in the Vozdvyzhivska rural community, Polohiv district, Zaporizhzhia region)," the report states.

Map
Pazeno

Rusyn Yar map
Rusyn Yar 

Varvarivka map
Varvarivka 

Read more: Enemy has advanced near Vasiukivka and Fedorivka Druha, - DeepState. MAP

Defence Forces’ successes

The Defence Forces carried out a mop-up operation near Orestopil (a village in the Synelnykivskyi district of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast) and Oleksiivka (a village in the Synelnykivskyi district of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast).

Map of Orestopil
Orestopil

Oleksiyivka map
Oleksiivka

Read more: Enemy has advanced near Ambarne in Kharkiv region, - DeepState. MAP

Author: 

Zaporizhzhia region (2218) Donetsk region (5957) Dnipropetrovsk region (2443) Synelnykove district (480) Bakhmut district (606) Kramatorskyy district (1043) Polohivskyy district (321) Orestopil (2) Pazeno (9) Rusyn Yar (3) Varvarivka (5) Oleksiyivka (2) DeepState (515)
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