Defence forces carried out sweep near Orestopil and Oleksiivka, enemy advanced near Pazeno, Rusyn Yar and Varvarivka, - DeepState. MAP
Defence forces are making gains in the Dnipropetrovsk region, whilst Russian occupiers have advanced in the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions.
This was reported by DeepState analysts, according to Censor.NET.
Where have the occupiers advanced?
"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced near Pazeno (a village in the Soledar urban community, Bakhmut district, Donetsk region), Rusyn Yar (a village in the Illinivska rural community, Kramatorsk district, Donetsk region) and Varvarivka (a village in the Vozdvyzhivska rural community, Polohiv district, Zaporizhzhia region)," the report states.
Defence Forces’ successes
The Defence Forces carried out a mop-up operation near Orestopil (a village in the Synelnykivskyi district of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast) and Oleksiivka (a village in the Synelnykivskyi district of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast).
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password