NACP has identified most corrupt sectors in Ukraine: where risks remain highest

According to citizens’ assessments, construction and land relations remain the most corrupt sectors in Ukraine—31.8% of respondents cited this sector.

As reported by Censor.NET, the NACP announced this based on the results of a sociological survey.

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According to the agency, high levels of corruption risk also persist in the areas of law enforcement and crime prevention, as well as in higher education institutions and the healthcare system. Approximately 25% of respondents reported the presence of corruption in these areas.

What is known

The NACP notes that, overall, the level of corruption experienced by the public is declining. In particular, in healthcare facilities, the proportion of those who have encountered corruption decreased by 4.3% compared to 2024.

Positive trends have also been observed in the services provided by energy companies—specifically regarding the connection and maintenance of gas, electricity, and water supply. Improvements have also been noted in the operations of the Ministry of Internal Affairs’ service centers.

See more: National Police conduct 70 searches at medical facilities over schemes involving public funds. PHOTOS

Details

According to the study, the least corrupt sector is administrative service centers. At the same time, the NACP emphasizes that despite the positive trend, risks remain high and require increased attention from anti-corruption agencies.

The agency also noted that as recently as 2021, the level of corruption in most sectors exceeded 30%, and in law enforcement agencies, every other citizen encountered corruption.

Context

The study "Corruption in Ukraine 2025: Understanding, Perception, Prevalence" was conducted from September through January. As part of the study, 2,484 citizens and 1,203 business representatives were surveyed, allowing for an assessment of both everyday and business corruption in the country.

Read more: Nausėda: Ukraine can become EU member by 2030 if it fights corruption