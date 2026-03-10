Nausėda: Ukraine can become EU member by 2030 if it fights corruption

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda has said that Ukraine’s and Moldova’s membership in the European Union by 2030 is a strategic goal for Lithuania.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was stated in an LRT report following Nausėda’s meeting with Moldovan President Maia Sandu in Vilnius.

Nausėda stressed that 2030 is a realistic and achievable target date for both countries.

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Ukraine’s and Moldova’s EU membership

The Lithuanian leader said this is a strategic task for his country and an important signal for Europe. He added that if the accession process is accelerated and the countries are able to become EU members earlier, Lithuania would only welcome such an outcome.

"Moldova’s and Ukraine’s membership in the European Union no later than 2030 is a strategic goal for Lithuania," Nausėda said.

The president stressed that success in the negotiations depends on reforms, namely judicial reform and the fight against corruption.

Read more: EU countries express doubts about Ukraine’s accelerated accession due to corruption – media

Reaction from Ukraine and the European Commission

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on the EU to name a date for Ukraine’s accession without delay in order to avoid possible blockages, particularly by Russia and Hungary. At the same time, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that setting a specific date is currently impossible.

Earlier, EU countries expressed doubt about Ukraine’s accelerated accession because of corruption.

Statements on the date of Ukraine’s EU accession

EU member states are not yet ready to give Ukraine a specific date for joining the bloc, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said.

European Council President Costa said that no date has been set for Ukraine’s accession to the EU.

Read more: Ukraine’s integration into EU has slowed down over past six months, - Maternova