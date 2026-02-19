European Council President Costa states Ukraine’s EU accession date is not yet determined

European Council President António Costa stated during a press conference in Oslo that the European Union continues to work on Ukraine's accession to the bloc, but there is currently no clear date for the completion of this process.

His statement was made during a visit to Norway, according to Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

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According to Costa, EU enlargement is a strategic priority for guaranteeing peace and stability on the continent. He emphasized that the European Union is fully committed to the enlargement process regarding Ukraine, Moldova, and the Western Balkan countries.

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Expansion as a geopolitical priority

"EU enlargement is the most important geopolitical investment the European Union can make in the future of peace and stability in Europe, and we are fully committed to this process regarding Ukraine, Moldova, and the Western Balkans," Costa stated.

He highly praised the pace of reforms Ukraine is implementing even under wartime conditions, adapting legislation to EU standards. The President of the European Council confirmed the readiness to start official accession negotiations as soon as possible and move forward in the enlargement process.

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Timelines and position of member states

Costa noted that it is currently impossible to name a specific year for the completion of the accession procedure. According to him, it is important not to lose momentum and to continue technical work.

He also emphasized that Ukraine's successful accession to the EU is an important factor in stabilizing the country after the war and will contribute to its economic development. The President of the European Council recalled that in June 2022, a decision was made to grant Ukraine candidate status.

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Commenting on Hungary's position, Costa noted that the EU is a union of states with different interests, and individual bilateral issues require time for resolution. At the same time, he recalled that Hungary supported the decision to grant Ukraine candidate status.

The President of the European Council added that the accession process traditionally takes years, citing the example of Portugal, which waited nine years for membership. According to him, Ukraine is currently moving faster, and he remains optimistic about further progress.

Previously, Costa stated that he would visit Kyiv on February 24.

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