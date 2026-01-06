Orbán predicts collapse of EU and says he will not give money to Ukraine

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has stated that the European Union could face disintegration and chaos in leadership in 2026, although Budapest has no plans to leave the EU.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Index.

"The European Union will collapse on its own, there will be a kind of disintegration, and chaos will ensue in its leadership," Orban said.

He added that this process could be stopped through restructuring, but this is not happening because the countries involved are bogged down in their own problems.

Hungary will not leave the EU and will not give money to Ukraine

At the same time, Orbán stated that leaving the EU would be unwise for Budapest. He called London's decision "bold" but bad for Central Europe.

The Hungarian prime minister also pointed out that Hungary does not possess nuclear weapons and is not large enough to leave the bloc, and that its withdrawal would not be a wise move.

In addition, the Hungarian prime minister said that he "will not give money to Ukraine" because Ukrainians allegedly will not pay it back.

Read more: Fall of Ukraine would be disaster for Hungary, - Orban

Other statements by Orbán